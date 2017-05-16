16 May 2017

Amnesty International (London)

Ethiopia: Terrorism Verdict for Facebook Posts is a Shameful Affront to Freedom of Expression

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Addis Fortune
Yonatan Tesfaye, former opposition Blue Party public relations chief.
press release

In response to news that former Ethiopian opposition spokesman Yonatan Tesfaye has been found guilty of “encouragement of terrorism” in connection with his posts on Facebook, Michelle Kagari, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said:

“Today’s verdict is a miscarriage of justice. It is yet another example of how the Anti-Terrorism Proclamation is used to target and destroy people who criticize the government. All Yonatan did was express himself online. This is not a crime, yet he now faces up to 20 years in jail under this draconian and deeply-flawed law.

“This ruling is a shameful affront to people’s right to express themselves and further entrenches repression in Ethiopia.”

Yonatan, a former senior official in the opposition Semayawi (Blue) Party, was arbitrarily arrested in December 2015 for comments he posted on Facebook, in which he criticized the government’s response to protests in the Oromia region.

He will be sentenced on 25 May.

Ethiopia

Former Opposition Figure Tesfaye Convicted on Terrorism Charges

The Federal High court fourth criminal bench has today passed a guilty verdict against Yonatan Tesfaye, former… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.