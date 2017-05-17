Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation

The MV IVS Pinehurst after it docked at the port of Mombasa on Tuesday with 29,900 tons of maize.

The government has promised to reduce the price of unga from Sh160 to Sh90 per two-kilo packet.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett on Tuesday said the cheap maize meal would available in shops from tomorrow.

SH2,900

This follows an agreement struck between the government and millers that will see a kilo of unga will retail at Sh47.

The price drop came after the government gave subsidies to millers besides allowing them to import maize at zero rate.

Some 30,000 metric tonnes of maize from Mexico have already arrived in the country and are now in the stores of leading millers.

The imported grains are being sold to millers at Sh2,900 per 90-kilogramme bag.

SH4,500

A similar quantity of the grains is going for between Sh4,200 and Sh4,500 in the local market.

The subsidies, the CS said, would remain in place until July when it is expected that the ongoing rains will have helped improve the food situation in the country.

Mr Bett, however, called on traders and millers hoarding maize in the hope of cash in on the current food crisis to release it into the market.