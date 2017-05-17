Uganda: Returning Players Boost KCCA Ahead of Africain

Kampala — KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is confident the return of a big chunk of players that missed the trip to Morocco strengthens their vow to bounce back in their next continental engagement.

Suspended for the 3-0 loss in Rabat, skipper Denis Okot and goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan return to the team, while forwards Paul Mucureezi and Allan Okello will be available after recovering from injury and completing school duty respectively.

It might, however, come too soon for play-maker Muzamir Mutyaba. "For Mutyaba it might be too early but we continue monitoring him," Mutebi said at yesterday's press conference at Lugogo.

"It is good for all these players to come back; it gives us more options and confidence that we shall get a good result against Club Africain."

The KCCA manager insists they were not dominated in Rabat while at the same time admitting statistics suggested otherwise. "Like I told you before we left, when you continue making school boy mistakes, you get punished.

"Against Lweza (before Rabat trip), we lost the ball about seven times and we were not punished. We won 2-0 and everyone celebrated.

"The same happened against Fus and out of the seven times we were careless, they scored three goals."

Saddam absence hurt

The weekend's defeat, followed by Tunisia's Club Africain's 3-1 home victory over Rivers United of Nigeria, left KCCA bottom of the pool with no points after the first of six Confederation Cup group matches.

"It is not by accident that the two biggest clubs performed better than us," added Mutebi, "But it is upon us to react against Club Africain and at home, I believe we can do it."

On missing new acquisition from Express, Saddam Juma, after Caf delayed to license the player for the game, Mutebi said: "Saddam's issue really hurt us. All my tactical arrangement was built around that boy. We hope it is sorted soon."

Now KCCA revert to domestic duty today with a league tie against Proline. "We are privileged we won the league (early), and no disrespect to the opponent we want to experiment with a few of our fringe players."

Proline coach Mujib Kasule says they have nothing to lose.

"If we win this we go a place up. We want to finish as high as possible." KCCA top with 60 points while eighth placed Proline (before yesterday's matches) have 38.

CCC GROUP A RESULTS

Fus Rabat 3-0 KCCA

Club Africain 3-1 Rivers United

PLAYING ON MAY 24

KCCA vs Club Africain, Phillip Omondi Stadium

Rivers United vs Fus Rabat,

Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt

UPL, Today @4pm (Live on Azam TV)

Proline vs KCCA,

P. Omondi Stadium, Lugogo