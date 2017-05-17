Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) will be demanding answers from the Kenya Sevens management after the team posted it's worse results this season, finishing last at the Paris Sevens on Sunday.

The result saw Shujaa slump one place to 12th place in the World Rugby Sevens Series.

Shujaa's hopes of ending the Series in a flourish proved a cropper when they lost to minnows Russia 15-6 in the semi-finals for the 13th place to finish last alongside their Pool C rivals Spain in the penultimate leg.

The results saw Shujaa claim one point for their tally of 58 points going into the last leg in London this weekend.

"I will be lying to you is I say we are happy about the performance," said KRU chairman Richard Omwela, adding that they would like Shujaa to clear the Series in London this weekend then find out what fundamental issues are affecting the team.

"We want to know if it's the strength and condition that is the problem after the team collapsed on day two in Paris or the management structures in the team," said Omwela, who downplayed the possibilities of firing the technical bench headed by Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu.

"We want to give Namcos the benefit of doubt," said Omwela, adding that instead of lambasting the team, they will give Simiyu an opportunity to give suggestions on what he wants, having gone with an assistant.

"Firing coaches every time will not be the solution."

Omwela said losing to Russia marks the lowest point for the team this season.

There is no reprieve for Shujaa, who had earlier lost to Argentina 12-7 in Challenge Trophy quarterfinals, after they were handed Paris Sevens champions South Africa, Mike Friday's USA and Wales in Pool A at London Sevens due this weekend.

South Africa sealed their fifth victory this season when they edged out surprise package Scotland 15-5 in the final in Paris. The Blitzebokke had earlier claimed the Series victory by virtue of having reached the Cup semi-finals.

It was Kenya Sevens' worst show this season coming after Sydney Sevens where they got two points after losing in the 13th place final.

Shujaa started off badly when Derrick Mayar was sin-binned. That saw the Russians cash on it to score through Yury Gostyuzhev, who exhibited some nice foot work to smash down Russia's first try after scintillating piece of switch play that left Kenya's Eden Agero flat-footed.

The Russians were 10 up at the break when Alexey Kapalin broke away to score on debut with Shujaa failing keep possession in contact and protect their rucks.

Kenya finally got on board after Dennis Ombachi and Samuel Oliech combined well before Oliech finished off.

The cheering partisan crowded failed to inspire Shujaa, who got deflated further when Vladislav Lazarenko dug in their third try.