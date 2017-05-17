Kenya: William Kabogo's Campaign Headache Amid Newfound Independence

Asked after he announced that he is now an independent candidate whether he would support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kiambu Governor William Kabogo appeared to wonder how that could even be a question.

But his answer was telling. He said: "I guess the President would want the support of all Kenyans. If I have my family, or members of my family, 100 of them, we will want to go to the ballot and vote for him, I would rather that he thinks about our supporters too."

While it would be politically unwise not to support the President in his own backyard, and Mr Kabogo is leading a group of independent candidates who argue their support is needed to bring out the voters for the President.

In the 2007 General Election, Mr Kabogo was beaten by the late George Thuo for the then Juja parliamentary seat.

Mr Thuo's ranking and influence was underlined by his appointment as the Chief Whip of PNU in that Parliament.

But Mr Thuo had unfinished business in the form of a petition against his election filed by Mr Kabogo. He lost that petition, necessitating the by-election in September 2010 in which he trounced Mr Thuo.

DORMANT

Mr Thuo had the support of the establishment within PNU and campaigned with Mr Kenyatta.

The former Chief Whip would not even contest the 2013 election and was virtually politically dormant by the time he died suddenly in November 2013.

In 2013, Mr Kabogo naturally fell alongside Mr Kenyatta as both had the TNA ticket and eventually won.

But there were still reminders of their uncomfortable relationship as the President avoided visiting his home county, getting a good reason when Ferdinand Waititu relocated from Embakasi and revived his political career by seeking the Kabete seat at the by-election in May 2015 after George Muchai's killing.

Mr Waititu won easily, his declaration that he had the political cunning and resilience to take on Mr Kabogo playing a significant role in convincing voters.

UHURU'S VISIT

Mr Kabogo was rattled not only by Mr Waititu's increasing influence but by the feeling that his opponent was preferred by Deputy President William Ruto.

He would later tell the Nation: "No one should meddle with elections at any level. We tell foreign nations not to, we tell ourselves not to interfere with governors, MPs, senators, ward reps..."

He also repeated the suggestion that Mr Ruto is backing some politicians in Central Kenya with his 2022 presidential bid in mind. "There are people there (who say)...these are my people...I will need them in 2022, or some (thing) like that."

After the nominations, Mr Waititu's supporters were buoyed not only by his win but by the fact that Kiambu was the first place President Kenyatta visited after the nominations and endorsed their choice.

He would say, hours after the nominations, "To those who lost, accept defeat as the will of the people."

YOUNGER KABOGO

Now, President Kenyatta would naturally be bound to campaign for the Jubilee Party candidate in the county.

Without President Kenyatta by his side and the votes that would naturally come with him, Mr Kabogo has the task of not only asking those who did not back him at the nominations to back him at the General Election, but to convince them he is a changed man hell bent on development, and only development.

He however has on his side those in Kiambu that still view Mr Waititu as unpredictable and as an outsider without what it takes to run a county.

He suggested on Sunday that he would also project a different persona. "The younger Kabogo was a stronger Kabogo, a confrontational Kabogo. This is the Kabogo who has been in politics for the last 15 years, and you mature in age, just like good wine."

As he puts air back in the wheels of his Humvee and replaces its red, gold and black livery with the yellow and green of his newfound independence, Mr Kabogo will not forget that the only brand he must sell aggressively is himself, and not so much the President.