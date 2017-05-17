17 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Charly and Nina Release New Song

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Donata Kiiza

A new song by Rwanda's top female duo, Charly & Nina has taken the air waves by storm.

Mfata, whose audio was officially released on Sunday, May 14 is said to have been produced from Uganda by Alikhis Music, also producer of the latest Bebe Cool 18 and over track. The female stars are also popular for songs like Indoro, Face to Face, and Owooma, among others.

According to the duo's manager, Alex Muyoboke, Mfata means 'touch me.'

Muyoboke also says that the song has an altered touch and a new sound, as compared to the other songs the girls have done.

This, he says, was the reason why they had to produce it in Uganda where production is better.

"Charly & Nina have been singing good songs, like Zuku for example, which is slow R&B. This time we are coming with a different style- dancehall.

We hope many people will love this song as it is one of those songs you can dance to anywhere anytime," Muyoboke says.

"The Mfata video will be out two weeks from now," the manager adds.

The duo and its management are working on a 10-song album that will be released at the end of this year. They are also in preparations for a concert in Canada that is scheduled to take place in August this year.

Rwanda

Continent Calls for Funding to Restore Degraded Forests, Land

Investing in forest and landscape restoration as well as ensuring their sustainability will improve livelihoods of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.