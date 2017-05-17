Rwanda: Charly and Nina Release New Song

A new song by Rwanda's top female duo, Charly & Nina has taken the air waves by storm.

Mfata, whose audio was officially released on Sunday, May 14 is said to have been produced from Uganda by Alikhis Music, also producer of the latest Bebe Cool 18 and over track. The female stars are also popular for songs like Indoro, Face to Face, and Owooma, among others.

According to the duo's manager, Alex Muyoboke, Mfata means 'touch me.'

Muyoboke also says that the song has an altered touch and a new sound, as compared to the other songs the girls have done.

This, he says, was the reason why they had to produce it in Uganda where production is better.

"Charly & Nina have been singing good songs, like Zuku for example, which is slow R&B. This time we are coming with a different style- dancehall.

We hope many people will love this song as it is one of those songs you can dance to anywhere anytime," Muyoboke says.

"The Mfata video will be out two weeks from now," the manager adds.

The duo and its management are working on a 10-song album that will be released at the end of this year. They are also in preparations for a concert in Canada that is scheduled to take place in August this year.