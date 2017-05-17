Uganda: This Is the Best Cricket Cranes Side I Have Been Part of - Nsubuga

Kampala — When you look at Cricket Cranes longest serving player Frank Nsubuga, you see a shining light of longevity.

Nsubuga, a right-handed batsman and off spin bowler, made his international debut playing for East and Central Africa in the 1997 ICC Trophy aged just 16.

Over the years, he has played with some of the best names in Ugandan cricket including Kenneth Kamyuka, Joel Olweny, Benjamin Musoke, Charles Lwanga and Junior Kwebiiha among others.

However, he insists the current side that hosts Canada, Oman, Singapore, Malaysia and USA in the ICC World Cricket League Division Three is the best he has ever been part of.

"Compared to others, this team has the better team spirit and a good blend of youth and experience," Nsubuga opines.

"If we had kept together with the likes of Kamyuka, Olweny, Kimbowa (Guy), Simon Nsubuga for a longer time, there is no doubt that would have been the best team.

As hosts, Uganda will have to deal with a different kind of expectation in this division with a promotion place to Division Two for a slot in the qualifiers of the 2019 ICC World Cup at stake.

Usually national team engagements will require some ruthlessness and quick fixes in putting squads together but Tikolo has for the past eight months done his job with considerable patience and care bringing a new batting regime altogether to Uganda.

"Coach has improved our batting combinations and the way we play spin. If you watch the game when Kenya came here, you could see that we were getting a lot of things right."

When Uganda outclassed Kenya to win the Easter Series 4-0, Tikolo and Nsubuga were impressed by how the players had improved, both individually and collectively.

Whether these enhancements are enough to take Uganda to the next step remains to be seen.

Stability...

But look at the stability of the current squad; I have forever played with the likes of Ssematimba, Kyobe and others who have been in the squad for over eight years."