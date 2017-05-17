16 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Army Warns Troops About 'Politicking'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Nigerian army.

Nigerian troops have been told not to get involved in politics, the army said Tuesday, in a warning likely to resonate given the country's history of coups and with the president currently abroad and ailing.

Army spokesman Sani Usman said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, had been told some officers and soldiers had been approached "for undisclosed political reasons".

"On the basis of that, he has warned such persons to desist from these acts," Brigadier General Usman said in an emailed statement, without elaborating.

"He also reminded them that (the) Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear constitutional roles and responsibilities."

Anyone wanting to get involved in politics should leave the army and any soldier "found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaged in unprofessional conduct such as politicking would have himself or herself to blame".

More on This

He added: "The Nigerian Army will remain apolitical and respect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Nigeria has had six successful military coups since it gained independence from Britain in 1960, leading to decades of army rule that blighted development and fostered large-scale corruption.

The current President Muhammadu Buhari is a former army general who ousted the civilian leader in December 1983 and headed a military government for some 20 months.

Civilian rule was restored in 1999.

Buhari, now 74 and describing himself as a "converted democrat", is currently on medical leave in London for treatment to an undisclosed condition.

No date has been set for his return, fuelling speculation about the seriousness of his illness.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has been made acting president in his absence in line with the constitution.

Buratai put out a statement shortly after Buhari returned from a previous round of treatment in London in June last year and at a time of heightened tensions with oil rebels in the south.

It read: "Nobody is planning any coup."

More on This

Some Individuals Approaching Army Officers for Undisclosed Reasons - Buratai

THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, alerted of alleged plans by some people in collaboration with its officers and men to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.