Nigeria: Presidency Provides Details of Buhari's Social Investment Programmes

The presidency on Tuesday provided details of the government's four social investments programmes.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said over N41 billion have so far been spent on the four programmes.

"N-Power, which is the job programme for unemployed graduates has received N26.418 billion, being the single largest spending item out of the four social investment programmes under the 2016 Appropriation," Mr. Akande said.

Read Mr. Akande's full statement below.

No less than 25 million meals have been served under the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, SIP, of the Buhari administration, even as the Presidency is now implementing a huge ramp up of the Social Investment Programmes as directed by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

At the end of last month, the Buhari administration has spent a total N41,714,793,293 across all the 36 States and FCT implementing different aspects of the four Social Investment Programmes.

But a far more significant and urgent ramp-up of the Social Investment spending is now on the way as directed by Mr. Osinbajo.

A breakdown of the total number of meals served show that 1,051,619 million primary school pupils are now being fed across the seven states of Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Zamfara state. No less than 11,847 cooks have also been employed. Altogether 8,587 schools are involved in those states.

Indeed possibly, later in the week, more meals will be served as Delta and Abia states are now ready to be paid under the federal government school feeding scheme.

Specifically, Delta State is expected to receive soon, a sum of N63,366,100 to start the feeding of 90,523 primary school pupils. In the same vein, Abia State is also expected to receive N42, 921, 200.

Besides, Kaduna State has now been repaid N3.4 billion for its past expenses implementing the food programme ahead of FG's roll-out.

In a breakdown of the over N41 billion so far spent on the SIPs, N-Power, which is the job programme for unemployed graduates has received N26.418 billion, being the single largest spending item out of the four social investment programmes under the 2016 Appropriation.

Beside N-Power, actual released funding for the other 3 programmes, apart from other expenses, so far, are as follows:

* Home Grown School Feeding (HGSFP) - N7.092 billion

* Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) - N800 million

* Government Enterprises Entrepreneurship Programme (GEEP) - N7.301 billion

The Acting President who had received the SIP Update Report recently noted the progress made under each of the programmes, but gave express and urgent directives that the programmes be promptly expanded in coverage so that more Nigerians can start to benefit.

A comprehensive SIP implementation analysis shows that every local government area, every state and the FCT have beneficiaries in one of the four programmes, while some states are already benefiting in more than one.

For instance, under the N-Power job scheme for unemployed graduates now running in 36 States and FCT, 162,024 unemployed graduates have been effectively enrolled and validated-meaning have been cleared to be receiving the N30,000 monthly stipends, out of the 200,000 originally engaged late last year.

A vast majority of the validated beneficiaries have been receiving stipends as at 31st March, 2017. Indeed, an additional number has just been added to the list of those receiving their pay in the last several weeks.

However, effort is being made to validate others and ensure that the 200,000 places provided for in the first batch of the N-Power programme are all effectively validated as provided for under the first phase of the programme.

A date for the engagement of more N-power beneficiaries and the reopening of the portal to receive more applications would be announced soon.

Under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme, 26,942 beneficiaries are now being funded as at last month with the monthly N5,000 stipend in 9 States and 84 Local Government Areas. The States are Borno, Cross River, Niger, Kwara, Ekiti, Kogi, Oyo, Osun and Bauchi.

Based on the recent directive of the Acting President, the number is expected to add up to about 400,000 beneficiaries (and in more states) in a couple of months.

Also, the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) designed for the empowerment of market women, traders, artisans and co. has also recorded good progress with the disbursement of 57,234 interest free loans, except a one-time low administrative fee.

GEEP which is designed for well over one million Nigerians has now registered 3,162,451 people who have showed interest and are members of 26, 924 registered cooperatives for purposes of the loans. So far, women participation has been remarkable with 56 per cent of loans so far disbursed to women beneficiaries in 28 States and FCT.

Directives have also been given to scale up the loan disbursement to 150,000 by end of next month.