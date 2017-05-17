Uganda: Villa Edge Rusty Vipers to Seal Second Spot

Masaka — With the name KCCA already emblazoned on this year's Uganda Premier League, SC Villa went all out to wrestle the second spot from lurking Vipers with a 1-0 win yesterday at Masaka Recreation Ground.

Despite being depleted by the absence of four starters; Emma Okwi, Paul Mbowa, Alex Kitata and Ambrose Kirya, Villa dictated matters and had majority of the possession mainly in the second half.

It was the introduction of dribbling left winger Martin Kizza for injured Mike Ndera at the start of the second half that breathed life into the dull match and made the Vipers' backline stand at sixes and sevens.

Right winger Godfrey Lwesibawa sped past Dan Birikwalira on the right flank to weigh in a cross for Kizza whose ferocious shot was deflected by custodian Ismail Watenga into Umar Kasumba's path to tap home on 70 minutes.

"We needed this win the most. By finishing second, we have started our journey of fighting for the title next year," Villa boss Wasswa Bbosa, said elatedly. "We were better than Vipers in all aspects of the game despite the tough time we have gone through."

He was spot on, whereas visitors Vipers got time to train in Masaka on Monday, hosts Villa could only arrive five hours to the game - blame it on the reported financial woes.

Although Vipers head coach Jorge Da Costa's selection and tactical frailties were laid bare, his deputy Edward Golola blamed it on women match officials; Aisha Ssemambo, Malex Nakitto and Catherine Nagadya for granting an 'offside' goal.

"Nagadya (lineswoman) saw Lwesibawa crossing the ball from an off side position but never raised the flag. It wasn't our day because even our strikers Erisa Ssekisambu, Alfred Leku and Tony Odur missed a couple of chances," Golola revealed.

Record league champions Villa, now on 55 points, are six points ahead of third placed Vipers and five less than champions elect KCCA that play Proline today.

Despite Vipers' loss in Masaka, URA remained fourth with 48 points after beating Bright Stars in Lugazi with Congolese striker Labama Bokota's effort after 36 minutes.

Elsewhere, Onduparaka finished with an unbeaten home record on their debut season and maintained grip on fifth place after beating Saints 3-2 in a thriller at the Betway Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Skipper Muhammad Shaban struck his 13th goal of the season after 16 minutes but Gerald Bagoole equalized for the visitors at the stroke of half-time.

Defender Rashid Toha restored the lead on 73 minutes, only for Joseph Othena to curl home a free-kick in the 92nd minute.

However, Living 'Messi' Kabon struck the winner in the 95th minute arousing protests from the Saints' bench. It was Onduparaka's 12 win of the season, keeping them on 44 points after 29 matches.

Express stayed sixth on 43 points after 28 ties with a 1-0 away win over Sadolin in Namboole courtesy of Yaya Mahad. Sadolin was relegated.

AUPL yesterday results

SC Villa 1-0 Vipers

URA 1-0 Bright Stars

Onduparaka 3-2 The Saints

Soana 1-0 BUL

Sadolin 0-1 Express

Lweza 0-0 Kirinya-Jinja

JMC 1-0* Police

(Did not end)

TODAY

KCCA vs. Proline,

4pm (LIVE on Azam TV)