Kenya: Wazito Reclaim National Super League Top Spot

Visiting Wazito took over the National Super League leadership from Ushuru after their 2-0 win over Modern Coast Rangers at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa at the weekend.

Wazito, who were second in the league standings, came out unstuck in Mombasa to assume the league leadership on 28 points from 13 matches, leaving Ushuru in second place with 27 points albeit with a game in hand.

The visitors took the lead barely a minute into the match after Piston Mutamba received a fine pass from Samwel Karori and made no mistake, beating Rangers goalkeeper Hamisi Ryan.

Wazito continued to pile up the pressure and extended their lead in the 12th minute through Samson Ndegwa.

Modern Coast had glorious chance to half the deficit at the stroke of half-time after a Wazito defender handled inside the box but Steve Njunge saved Alfred Maningi's spot kick.

Rangers are now in 12th position with 15 points after playing 12 matches - 13 points adrift leaders Wazito.

In a National Division Two Eastern Zone League, Young Divers FC lost 1-0 to Super Matuga at their Msumarini ground backyard. Zakaria Mwakisuwa's eighth minute strike was the difference.

In other matches of the same league, Vimbwanga beat Zambarani 4-1, Mnarani lost 4-3 to Maji Bombers, West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Breeze Ham and Tezo succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Taita Taveta's Tiki FC.