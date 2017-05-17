Zambia: Kellie Gachaga Headlines Team for Zambia Tourney

The Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) on Tuesday released the names of the national ladies team for this year's Gilberson and Page Trophy to be held in Lusaka, Zambia next month.

The team of seven players is expected to leave for Zambia on June 10. KLGU chairperson June Waweru said that the selection was done on the best scores after three rounds of 18 holes competition at Sigona, Windsor and Vet Lab.

Kenya ladies champion Kellie Gachaga from Muthaiga Golf Club, who is currently playing off handicap four, will headline the team which will be handled by Waweru.

Other players are Joyce Wanjiru (Kiambu) also playing off four, Agnes Nyakio (5), Jane Njoroge (Muthaiga) playing seven, Rachna Patel (Sigona), who is handicap nine, and Stella Mwangi and Jane Njau of Nyeri and Sigona golf clubs respectively - both handicap six.

But the ladies union has a challenge in raising Sh2 million in order to take the team to Zambia for the triangular event which will be contested by Kenya, Zimbabwe and the hosts.

Waweru made an appeal to the corporate world and individual golf supporters to come to the rescue of the ladies team.

"This is an important event which Kenya has won several times and it will be sad if Kenya will fail to participate because of lack of funds," said Waweru.

The Kenyan ladies have also been invited to participate in the 2017 Zambia Ladies Open Championship soon after the G and P.

According to the programme, the first and second round of G and P will take place at Lusaka Golf Club on June 12 and 13 and the third and fourth round will be held at Chainama Golf Club on June 14 and 15.

The Zambia Ladies Open is set for June 17 to 19 at Lusaka Golf Club's par 73 course.