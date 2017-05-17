East Africa: Exports Up After Harmonised East African Standards

Kampala — Export of products with East African standards increased by 17 per cent indicating compliance with market requirements is fundamental for a successful market.

A study on "Impact Assessment of the East African Harmonised Standards on the Business Community' recently released focused on six products out of the 20 most traded products identified by the East African Business Council (EABC) in terms of their cost, time and trade values.

Market access

The results indicate that the use of harmonised standards in the region to produce the selected sampled products improved competitiveness and market access.

Because of this there was an increment in the intra-EAC trade values of the sampled products from $291.2 million (Shs1 trillion) in 2010 to $340.4 million (Shs1.2 trillion) in 2014.

The deputy executive director, Uganda National Bureau of Standards, Ms Patricia Ejalu, noted that there is faster adoption rate of East African standards due to improved participation of private sector in standards harmonisation process.

"We continue to urge the private sector to take note of the gaps highlighted by the study and build synergy to resolve them," Ms Ejalu said.

EABC chief executive officer, Lillian Awinja called upon the private sector to take keen interest in the harmonisation of standards within the region.

The report also showed that standards related to cost due to the delays at the borders have reduced to almost zero compared to an average of $500 (Shs1.8m) per consignment before standards were harmonised.

Challenges

However, the private sector noted that there is lack of full recognition of quality marks from other national bureau of standards which is a challenge to full implementation of harmonised standards.

The other challenges the study highlighted which hinder harmonisation included the inadequate resources and scientific data; high cost of compliance; long processes developing harmonisation and review of EA standards which result into use of national standards.

"I also urge the EAC Secretariat and partner states bureaus of standards to fast track the process of standards harmonisation," Ms Awinja said.