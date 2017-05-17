Photo: The East African

KQ engineers conduct pre-flight checks on an airplane.

Could Kenya's aviation sector be slowly going into the hands of foreigners? This is the question that is begging for answers following the appointment of non-locals to head the industry regulator and the national carrier, Kenya Airways.

In June last year, authorities issued a quit notice to the expatriate community. The directive, by the State Department for Immigration, stated that the government would not renew permits for expatriates whose terms have expired unless it was proven beyond doubt that no Kenyan could perform their jobs.

But with Kenya Airways appointment and that of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) boss, a consumer lobby, a former ICT Permanent Secretary and a university don are saying there is able talent here.

The national carrier, reffered to as KQ by its international code, which is 29.8 per cent owned by the Treasury and 26.7 per cent by Air France-KLM, said it had appointed Mr Sebastian Mikosz, who oversaw the turnaround of Polish firm LOT Airlines, to be its new chief executive as it seeks to recover from four years of massive losses.

Mr Mikosz, who is currently chief executive of eSky.pl, an online travel agency, will replace Mr Mbuvi Ngunze, who has held the post for two years, on June 1.

Mr Ngunze announced his resignation last November after a staff rebellion triggered by the slow pace of reform at the loss-making carrier.

Mr Michael Joseph, KQ chairman, said Mr Mikosz, who managed LOT on two occasions, was the unanimous choice of the board and offered him his "full support".

"We have no doubt that under his leadership and guidance the airline, with the support of management and the board will strive to greater heights and achievements as well as continue to regain its altitude as the Pride of Africa," Mr Joseph, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Kenya said.

Under Mr Mikosz's leadership, LOT made its first profit in seven years in 2014.

It has since expanded significantly, carrying some 5.5 million passengers last year, up from four million in 2015.

Despite the colourful resume, the appointment has stirred debate with some observers pointing to what they see as an emerging trend where expatriates land plum jobs at the expense of locals.

Former Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and Communication Bitange Ndemo said the country is a "hotbed of talent" hence no need to look beyond borders even for managerial posts both for private firms and State agencies.

"Indeed we have capacity locally, but we don't exploit it. If they searched well they will find good local managers," said Dr Ndemo who was recently appointed as a non-executive member on the Board of mobile operator Safaricom and currently lectures on entrepreneurship and research methods at the University of Nairobi's Business School.

"It could actually demotivate the local staff," said the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) secretary- general Stephen Mutoro while reacting to news of the appointment.

Plum postings

Mr Mutoro who is eyeing the Bungoma County governor's seat, said there are many experienced Kenyans who can take such managerial roles at the national carrier and hence no need to shop for touted special talent abroad.

"I have confidence that we have very good Kenyans who we can tap to run KQ in a very good way," he said adding that the trend should be discouraged especially for State agencies.

There is speculation that Kenya Airways could hire three other expatriates for additional plum postings including that of commercial, financial and operations directors.

Mr Mikosz joins a list of foreign professionals who have been tapped by the government to run key institutions.

In July last year, the KAA appointed Mr Jonny Andersen as its new managing director replacing Ms Lucy Mbugua who was sacked on June 26 the previous year.

Mr Andersen, a Norwegian, joined the authority from the State-owned Avinor AS, which manages airports in Norway.

"Andersen has wide knowledge and experience in the aviation industry and specifically running airport hubs across the world. He is a good fit for KAA," KAA chairman Julius Karangi said at the time of the appointment during a media briefing.

The position was previously held by Mr Katich Kangugo in acting capacity. Mr Karangi said the recruitment process of the holder of the position was done competitively with candidates sourced both locally and internationally; adding Mr Andersen was among six individuals who were presented to the board.

READ ALSO: Kenya Airways picks Polish CEO to drive carrier's recovery plan

Mr Andersen a career aviation executive with over 21 years' experience managing airports in Norway, Denmark and Latvia, previously served as Vice President and Senior Vice President for Ground Operations at AirBaltic in Latvia. He was also the Director for Ground Handling Sales at Widroes Flyveselskap AS in Norway.

Nairobi-based lawyer Charles Kanjama said the law is silent on the suitability of expatriates as CEOs of local agencies providing a free hand to boards of State run organisations to pick competent executives from any part of the world.

"The law is silent. Private companies are at liberty so long as they comply with immigration and work permit requirements for the expatriate and pay appropriate taxes," he said.