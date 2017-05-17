Rwanda: Casa Mbungo Coy On Future With Sunrise FC

Sunrise FC head coach Andre Casa Mbungo has refused to be drawn into debate over his uncertain future at the financially troubled club following reports that he will leave the club at end of the season.

Mbungo who instead noted that it is too early to discuss his future revealed that he is currently focused on helping the club move from the 10th place and secure a seventh-place finish.

For the past two-weeks, the Nyagatare district based side has been rocked by a financial crisis as players threatened to boycott any games over unpaid salary arrears. The players boycotted the Peace Cup round of 16 first leg encounter against APR FC before receiving Rwf2m motivation to accept to play.

However, the 48-year-old has said there is no desire to clarify his future before he wraps up the season, revealing that his key focus is to win points in the remaining matches that are so crucial to determine how his club will finish this season.

"Sincerely right now, the only thing I am thinking about is what my team needs to do to finish in the top seven and later on we can talk about those things you have asked about, but today what matters is what we need to do to get in that position," said Mbungo

Sunrise FC hired Mbungo as head coach in February this year replacing Nigerian Andrew Ibeh who was shown the exit over what the club described as "misconduct"

With four matches remaining, Mbungo will have to battle his former club Police FC this Friday before taking on Mukura, Espoir before concluding the season against Musanze FC.