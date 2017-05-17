Kenya: Hospital Receives Sh34m From US Charity

A hospital in Laikipia North Sub-County has received Sh35million worth of equipment from an American organisation.

Kimanjo sub-district hospital becomes one of the best equipped health facilities in Laikipia County following the donation by Project CURE, a non-profit drug rehabilitation programme based in Colorado, US.

Shipping of the 40-feet container full of medical equipment and supplies was coordinated by Denver Rotary Club of Colorado, Rotary Club of Nyeri (the host club), Ol Lentille Trust and Africa Wildlife Foundation (AWF).

Some of the equipment included an X-ray unit, baby incubators, ten electric beds, six gurneys (patients' bed on wheels) and five wheelchairs.

The equipment was presented to the pastoralist community on Sunday in a ceremony attended by former National Assembly Speaker Francis Kaparo and Nominated MP Sarah Lekorere.

Ms Faith Mbaire, the President of Rotary Club of Nyeri said shipping of the equipment was a culmination of a two-year effort where the various partners worked together despite a number of challenges.

"We shall continue with similar projects in this region through engagement with our global partners," said Ms Mbaire.

The doctor in charge of the level 4 hospital Alfred Ole Mosiany, while appreciating the donation, expressed fears that some equipment might just lie idle since the facility is understaffed.

"We are grateful for the donation of the X-ray unit. But unless we get a radiographer, it will not be of benefit to the community," said Dr Mosiany.