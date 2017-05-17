Kenya: National Champ Proves His Worth

National secondary schools cross country champion Ronnex Kipruto shifted his form to the track Tuesday to win the 10,000 metres final at the Rift Valley Region games in Eldoret.

Kipruto, a student at Kimwogo Secondary School in Elgeyo-Marakwet County, then said that he is going to defend his title during the nationals that will be held in Mombasa in two weeks' time.

Kipruto, who clocked 28 minutes, 59.50 seconds, said he had done enough training since he knew the competition will be high, adding that he is preparing to join the Kenya's team for the IAAF World Under-18 Championships to be held in Nairobi from July 12 to 16.

"I'm happy to have won today but my main focus is to win in the nationals and defend my title. I knew competition will be stiff and I had to put my best foot forward in the race," said Kipruto, a form four student.

"I will be using this event to prepare myself for the World Under-18 event that will be in Nairobi in July and I want to do better," he added.

Duncan Kiprotich, from Chebang'ang Day Secondary School in Bomet County, came in second after clocking 29:17.90 while Solomon Boit from Nandi County was third in 29:35.50.

Kiprotich is also eyeing a slot in Kenya's World Under-18 championships team in 3,000 metres.

"The race was tough and I'm using it as part of my training. I want to be in the team for World Under-18 and I will be running in 3,000m which I hope I will get a medal," he said.

In football, reigning national champions St Anthony's Kitale and a 10-man Menengai Boys High School drew 1-1 in the opening match.

Menengai's Brian Muramba was shown a red card in the 47th minute and his team subsequently struggled against the 2001 East Africa champions.

Christopher Raila was the first to score for the Trans Nzoia-based St Anthony just four minutes into the match with a long shot which gave Menengai's keeper Mike Ng'ang'a no chance.

Their celebrations were cut short 12 minutes later when Dut Kulang'a equalised for the Nakuru champions.

WIYETA WIN

Esther Wafula scored the lone goal of the match as reigning national girls' champions Wiyeta Girls from Trans Nzoia County beat former national title holders Tartar Girls from West Pokot County 1-0 in a pool B match.

Nandi's Sochoi Girls shone against Laikipia's Gatero Girls with a goal from Francisca Atieno on seventh minute of the game.

In Pool A, Beusang from Kajiado started the campaign by beating Boito of Bomet 2-0 while Bartolimo High from Baringo narrowly won 3-2 against Ortum High from West Pokot in Pool C.