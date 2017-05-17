Kenya: Audit of Voter Register to End This Month Despite Delays

Nairobi — The audit of the voter register is on course despite delays in acquisition of third party data for verification purposes.

Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando said on Tuesday despite 30 days having lapsed since audit firm KPMG signed a contract with the electoral body, it took more time than expected for the auditor to obtain information from the Directorate of Immigration and Registration of Persons intended for the purposes of cleaning up the 19.7 million voter register.

According to Msando, KPMG encountered challenges getting the data of deceased persons intended to be used to weed out persons in the voters roll who may have since passed away.

"I agree that it is more than 30 days since the audit commenced on March 31. But KPMG requires data for births and deaths in order for them to compare with what is in our (IEBC) register."

"That data has delayed and that is why the process has taken this long," Msando said during a forum organised by the African Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG) in collaboration with Kenyans for Peace with Truth and Justice (KPTJ) to discuss findings of a report on the country's preparedness for the General Election.

He however said that the audit will be concluded by the end of the May paving way for the General Election on August 8.

Msando added that the Commission had recruited two voter educators per ward to sensitise the public on the electoral process as the nation gears for the polls.

"We have two voter educators per County Assembly Ward and they are moving around with materials provided by the commission to educate voters based on the ongoing voter verification exercise and the upcoming election," he said.

According to the report compiled by AfriCOG and KPTJ titled "An Assessment of Kenya's Preparedness for the 8 August 2017 General Election", the National Assembly through amendments to the Elections Act in 2012 diluted The Leadership and Integrity Act which gave life to Chapter Six of the Constitution by excluding a stricter vetting system and extension of nomination timelines.

The report recommends that the Chapter Six Working Group comprising the IEBC, the Attorney General and other stakeholders to look at the existing law and provide clarity on its jurisdiction and authority.