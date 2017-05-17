Kenya: Time to Wipe Out Kalonzo Party for Lacking Agenda - Mutua

Machakos — Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader and Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has hit out at the Wiper party and its top leadership saying it had nothing to offer the Kamba Nation.

He urged the electorate to vote for his party candidates saying they were committed to offering transformative and people-driven leadership.

Mutua said his four years in Wiper party were tormenting as he was being fought by the party top brass.

"The party even supported its MCAs to impeach me. Their mission was to slow me down in my development agenda," he said.

Mutua said he quit Wiper to form his own party after he realised that the Kalonzo Musyoka outfit was engaged in retrogressive politics.

"Wiper leaders did not at any time when we had meetings discuss about development. Their agenda was always how to undermine other leaders," said Mutua.

He said his Chap Chap party was committed to offering transformative leadership that will improve the lives of the people.

Mutua said that his party had attracted many aspirants and supporters and will play a key role in the country's politics.

He said Musyoka had failed to transform the region politically and economically during the many year's he has been in positions of power.

Mutua said he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

"We agreed with Uhuru that our people be considered for senior State positions in his next government. As a community we cannot allow ourselves to be sidelined in the dishing out of top posts," said Mutua.

The Chap Chap party leader was speaking at Nguluni, Tala, Kinyui, Katheka and Donyo Sabuk towns in Matungulu constituency in Machakos County.

"I am so glad to have met and spoken with residents and traders of Matungulu today. I have also listened to their needs," said Mutua.

He said his government has upgraded the road network, essentially opening up rural Machakos for business and communication.

"We have lit up the streets and market places to enable people do business even at night, "said Mutua.

He was accompanied by the party aspirants eyeing the various elective seats.