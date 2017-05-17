Photo: Laban Walloga/The Nation

Some of the container clinics at the National Youth Service yard in Miritini, Mombasa County on May 16, 2017.

The controversial Sh800 million mobile container clinics were yesterday still lying idle at the National Youth Service camp in Miritini, Mombasa, more than a year since they were brought into the country.

The 99 improvised clinics that featured in the Sh5 billion Afya House scandal have been at the yard since December 2015 when the first batch arrived.

They were imported from Guangzhou, China, by the Nairobi-based company Estama Investments.

Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa had ordered their removal from the premises in March.

On Tuesday, Mr Marwa said the process to remove the clinics from the camp had started.

CONTAINERS STILL INTACT

However, when the Nation visited the yard, the 99 containers were still intact.

"We have put in place all the plans and as we speak, something is being done to ensure they are taken to various areas," Mr Marwa told the Nation.

The security chief's immediate order to move the clinics was reportedly unheeded following intrigues at the Health ministry, according to a source.

The regional coordinator had directed officials at the camp to ensure the containers were evacuated to pave way for the putting up of a drug addicts' rehabilitation centre.

Speaking in Mombasa on Friday, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu said the mobile clinics are to be distributed to counties by the end of June. He, however, did not state the actual start date only saying it would happen "any time this month".

LITTLE DELAY

"There has been a little delay which we recognise but it is our hope that by the end of June these clinics will be placed where they are supposed to be so that they can serve Kenyans," he said.

The CS added: "These clinics are supposed to be placed in informal settlements and we are working with the respective counties to prepare the grounds for us."

"Estama Investments Ltd, according to the contract, was supposed to supply, deliver and install the mobile clinics, thus the ministry has opted not to act," said the source.

Estama failed to distribute the fully equipped clinics at their designated sites following a legal dispute with Kenya Revenue Authority.

Initially, the company had imported 100 clinics but one was taken to Nairobi for demonstration and two others put aside for use at Miritini camp in Mombasa.

BENEFIT FROM CLINICS

Council of Governors deputy chairman John Mruttu maintained that governors had no idea what was going on with the containers.

"We have little enthusiasm for the project because we do not know what it was intended to achieve," said the Taita-Taveta governor.

Mr Andrew Mulwa, the chairman of the County Executives for Health Forum, said some of the counties to benefit from the clinics included Kisumu, Nairobi, Murang'a, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi and Makueni.

In Nairobi, Health executive Bernard Muia said the county had been allocated 20 of the improvised containers but were yet to receive them.

"We are still in the process of identifying sites where we will install the containers. We also have to work on a number of modalities regarding how the container clinics will be operated as well as staff," said Dr Muia.