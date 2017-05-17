Rwanda: League Glory Awaits Rayon Sports As Mukura Visit

A win against Mukura VS in the Azam Rwanda Premier League at Stade de Kigali today afternoon will officially make league leaders, Rayon Sports the 2016/17 champions.

The Blues are currently 10 points clear on top of the table. Knowing that victory will see them open a 13-point gap with only four games remaining to the end of the season, coach Djuma Masudi's side will be looking for a good win to give their fans an early celebration.

The match day 24 fixture was initially put on hold as Rayon Sports was engaged in CAF Confederation Cup competition in April.

However, the encounter comes at a time when rivalry between the two sides is on a high despite Mukura's dismal form this season. Masudi's side will have to dig deep to grab the crucial three points from the ninth placed Mukura VS with 32 points.

During their first-round fixture, both sides settled for a 1-all draw in Huye however, during this game, players on both sides engaged in a brawl over allegations of using witchcraft by Mukura VS.

On top of that, the tie will be pitting Masudi against Ivan Minnaert, his former colleague at Rayon Sport before the latter resigned his duties to join Kenya's AFC Leopards and was replaced by Masudi who has since then turned the seven-time league champions into a buzzing side.

"We hope to do it; we know Mukura is a hard team to play against. We had a very tough game during our previous encounter, but our inspiration in this game is that it's a title match. If we manage to get the three points, we shall definitely win this season's title, it's the final and we shall go for it," said Rayon Sport assistant coach Maurice Maso Nshimiyimana

Meanwhile, match day 27 fixtures will be underway on May 18th, 19th and 20th respectively.

On May 18, AS Kigali will play host APR at Stade de Kigali in the lone game of the day. The following day, Marines FC will host Etincelles FC at Stade Umuganda, Sunrise FC will host Police FC at Nyagatare grounds, Kirehe FC will face Bugesera FC in Kirehe while Espoir FC will be hosting SC Kiyovu in Rusizi.

On May 20, relegated side Pepiniere FC will host table leaders Rayon Sports while Mukura VS will face Gicumbi FC at home in Huye.

Wednesday

Rayon Sports vs Mukura VS 3:30pm

Thursday

AS Kigali vs APR 3:30pm

Friday

Marines vs Etincelles 3:30pm

Sunrise vs Police

Kirehe vs Bugesera

Musanze vs Amagaju

Saturday

Espoir vs SC Kiyovu 3:30pm

Pepiniere vs Rayon Sports

Mukura VS vs Gicumbi