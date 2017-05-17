Rwanda: Police Week 2017 Activities Launched

Rwanda National Police (RNP), yesterday, launched a month-long countrywide community development and anti-crime awareness activities as part of its 17th anniversary.

The activities under the annual 'Police Week' flagship were launched concurrently in Eastern Province (Kirehe District) and Northern Province (Gicumbi District).

This year's Police Week is held under the theme, "Towards Sustainable Safety and Security."

The official launch started with special Umuganda on both sites where about 10 kilometres of roads were rehabilitated, as well as the official handover of solar home systems, clean water sources and improved sanitation.

At least 117 households received solar systems in Rugarama Village of Giti Sector in Gicumbi while 155 others benefited in Nyamikori Village in Kigarama Sector of Kirehe.

Over 3,000 households and 30 health centres will be installed with solar systems countrywide.

With four clean water sources inaugurated in Kirehe, it will serve about 500 households that were in need.

The activities in Gicumbi and Kirehe also focused on raising awareness against illicit drugs owing to the fact that the two districts are considered as one of the major routes for traffickers.

In Kirehe, the Minister for Local Government, Francis Kaboneka, who presided over the event held in Nyamikori, Cyanya Cell of Kigarama Sector, appealed to the residents and beneficiaries, in particular, to protect and sustain the infrastructure.

Beyond conventional mandate

He lauded RNP for "going beyond physical security to adopting the human security aspect to further improve the social well-being of Rwandans."

"Light and evil don't move together; the solar energy you have been given should further supplement your development activities as you continue to be agents of safety by fighting anything that can cause insecurity and affect your peace," Kaboneka said.

The minister also emphasised the role of parents and bar owners to restrain minors from consuming alcoholic beverages.

Inspector General of Police Emmanuel K. Gasana said because of the existing partnership in policing with the people, it partly paved way for the current status of development, which RNP continues to build on in terms of support to community development.

"This is a time for Police to reflect on the success made in the fulfillment of our mandate, but also lay strategies to sustain our achievements and stop repeat or new crimes," IGP Gasana said.

Meanwhile, in Gicumbi, RNP was joined by residents in Giti Sector to construct a feeder road in Rugarama Village that connects Giti and Rutare Sector.

State Minister for Infrastructure, Germaine Kamayirese, who officiated at the launch in Northern Province, called on residents to play their role to break chains of illicit gin supply, which is still a challenge in the district.

"The solar energy, roads, clean water that police gave you is all meant to improve your social wellbeing and ensure sustainable security and development. However, we still have the obstacle of illicit drugs, which we should all address," she said.

The Police Week 2017 will mainly focus on raising awareness against narcotic drugs, gender-based violence and child abuse, corruption, genocide ideology, human trafficking, fire outbreaks, environmental degradation and road safety.