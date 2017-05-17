Kenya: Plastic Bags Ban Benefits Exceed Burdens, Says CS Judi Wakhungu

Environment and natural resources Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu has accused the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) of dishonesty and exaggerating figures on the number of jobs that could be lost when the ban on plastic bags takes effect in September.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Environment Committee, Prof Wakhungu accused KAM of not telling the truth and promised to provide the exact figure at a later date.

"I want to assure the public that the figures being put by KAM of the job loss are exaggerated and they know the truth as we have been engaging over time. The number of jobs that will be created will be more than those lost," the CS told MPs.

"The issue of good faith is important here and KAM should tell Kenyans the truth. We have all records of our engagement and will table them," she added.

BAN IMPOSED

The manufacturers' lobby had earlier said the ban imposed by the minister will lead to loss of about 600,000 jobs and indirect employment through retailers, wholesalers and outlets.

But the CS accused KAM of always making an about-turn and asking for more time whenever they inch close to a deal on the ban.

"This has been going on for the last 15 years and it is now time to implement the ban," Prof Wakhungu said, adding: "The association knew 15 years ago that this day would come."

On February 28, the minister published a legal notice announcing a ban on both domestic and commercial use of plastic bags from September.

She said the proposal had received a lot of support, especially from pastoral communities, who said plastic bags have been the major cause of death of their livestock.

SAFEGUARD ENVIRONMENT

Several MPs supported the CS on the ban, saying the country needs to have alternatives that safeguard the environment.

Emuhaya MP Wilber Ottichilo said the impact of the ban is more beneficial to the economy than the few job losses KAM is worrying about.

"The negative effect of the ban to our economy is just 10 per cent, we stand to gain 90 per cent and more jobs will be created when the ban is implemented," said Dr Ottichilo.

Bungoma County Woman Representative Reginalda Wanyonyi said plastic bags had caused more harm to the economy, especially on sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

"I fully support the ban, the plastic bags have caused more problems and job losses and the ban is appropriate."

KAM has asked Parliament to suspend the implementation of the notice on grounds that the six-month grace period to stop manufacture and use of plastic bags is too short.