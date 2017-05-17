Kenya: National Super Alliance Expected to Hold Rally in Kisii

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) is expected to hold a major rally in Kisii on Wednesday as it seeks to consolidate its support in the region ahead of this year's General Election.

This is the second rally to be held by the Opposition following the unveiling of its flagbearer Raila Odinga, the first being in Nakuru last Sunday.

Expected to attend the rally are Mr Odinga, his running mate and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Moses Wetang'ula (Ford-Kenya) and Isaac Ruto (Chama Cha Mashinani).

Nasa's regional coordinating committee chairperson Esnas Nyaramba said everything is set and residents are eager to welcome the Opposition leaders to the region.

She said no amount of charm offensive by the Jubilee Party will change the minds of residents who overwhelmingly voted for Mr Odinga in the 2013 General Election.

Jubilee's top leadership, led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have on several occasions visited the region and dished out goodies to woo residents to their side.

On Tuesday, the Jubilee Party suffered a major blow after one of the key pillars in the region, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, defected back to ODM.

"We are confident of the region's support for Mr Odinga," said Ms Nyaramba.

Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire, who is ODM treasurer, maintained that Kisii was still an ODM zone.

'OPPOSITION ZONE'

"Nasa is free to tour wherever it wants and this time we shall prove to Jubilee that Gusii is still an opposition zone," said Mr Bosire.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Kisii Senator Chris Obure laughed off claims that the Opposition had made inroads in the region.

"They have nothing to offer. They don't have the interests of the community at heart," Mr Obure said on Monday during his brother's burial in Bobasi.

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka, who recently defected to Ford-Kenya from ODM, however, welcomed the visit, saying it will help the alliance gain a bigger foothold in Gusiiland.

ODM Kisii branch chairman Kerosi Ondieki said the alliance was determined to secure Mr Odinga's votes in the coming poll.

"Jubilee's attempts to convince voters will not change their decision to vote for Mr Odinga," said Mr Ondieki.

Separately, deputy governor Maangi's defection back to ODM elicited mixed reactions.

Mr Peter Ongwenyi, an ODM member in Kisii, told Governor James Ongwae to tread carefully with Mr Maangi.

Mr Obure and Kisii senatorial candidate Charles Nyachae said Maangi acted within his democratic right by defecting.

"He has a right to be associated with the party he wants," said Mr Obure.

Additional reporting by Nyaboga Kiage.