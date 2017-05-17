Kenya: Kajuju Campaigns On Her Own Following Apparent 'Kikali' Split

Meru Jubilee Woman Representative candidate Florence Kajuju is campaigning on her own after a fallout in an outfit she founded with Senator Kiraitu Murungi and Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi.

This is after Mr Murungi distanced himself from politics surrounding the woman representative's position, saying they were too hot for him while Mr Linturi steered clear of endorsing Ms Kajuju who, nonetheless, won the nominations.

The two leaders' sentiments signal a split in 'Kikali', a campaign outfit formed last year by Mr Murungi, the Jubilee gubernatorial flag bearer, Mr Linturi, the Senate candidate and Ms Kajuju.

The outfit took its identity from the three leaders' surnames (Kiraitu, Kajuju and Linturi).

The politicians had described Kikali as a union of like-minded Jubilee leaders who were out to unseat Governor Peter Munya and bring change in the county's leadership.

Kikali had support from four sitting MPs including Joseph M'Eruaki (Igembe North), Kubai Iringo (Igembe Central), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East) and Rahim Dawood (North Imenti).

With the union apparently on the rocks, Senator Murungi and Mr Linturi have lately been campaigning together but are always careful not to talk about the woman rep candidate.

The disputed Woman rep nomination results sealed the fate of the union after Ms Kawira Mwangaza lost to Ms Kajuju and blamed it on the Kikali outfit.

TO DECAMP

Cracks emerged in the outfit early this year after Jubilee politicians persuaded Ms Mwangaza, then viewed as the most popular candidate, to decamp from the Party of National Unity (PNU).

This forced Ms Kajuju to start a charm offensive to avert being defeated by 'a newcomer' in Jubilee Party.

After losing the nominations, Ms Mwangaza accused the 'Kikali' trio of wooing her into a trap and vowed to remain in the race as an independent candidate.

"They had promised me that Ms Kajuju would step down for me before the nominations. But as soon as I joined Jubilee Party, Ms Kajuju refused to give in. They told me since I was the most popular candidate, I would beat her in the nominations," Ms Mwangaza recounted.

Earlier, Ms Kajuju had claimed that she had been promised a top job in government if she abandoned politics, an offer she rejected.

But Ms Kajuju's win was not enough to bring Kikali together as Mr Murungi made it clear that the Woman rep should not mention his name in her campaigns.

Speaking to a local FM station, Mr Murungi distanced himself from the outcome of the nominations in Meru, saying he was particularly pissed off with the politics touching on the Meru Woman Rep's seat.

'WAS UNOPPOSED'

"Politicians who lost in the nominations claim I influenced the outcome. I was not involved in the nominations because I was unopposed. Despite having 'escaped' to Nairobi on the nomination day, people still think I had a hand in their defeat. This is a lie and propaganda because I was not there," he said.

"There is a lot of heat in the Woman rep politics. I am tired of their politics. Let the Meru people know that Ms Kajuju and Ms Mwangaza are my friends but I will not engage in their campaigns again," he added.

The Senator said he 'would never attend campaign meeting by any of the two woman rep aspirants'.

"Let Ms Mwangaza and Ms Kajuju campaign on their own. They should not mention me in their meetings and I will not mention them as well. Let the electorate decide and I will support whoever is elected," Mr Murungi said.

Mr Linturi who spoke during a live interview on a local TV station refused to publicly endorse Ms Kajuju.

But speaking to the Nation by phone, Ms Kajuju said she was capable of fighting her own battles and would win without support from Mr Murungi and Mr Linturi.

'AMIDST OPPOSITION'

"This is history repeating itself. In 2013, I fought on my own amidst opposition from the Senator who had his woman rep candidate. I also won the recent nominations on my own. I have the capacity to get votes for myself and President Uhuru Kenyatta. That is the most important thing to me," Ms Kajuju said.

The Kikali outfit was blamed by several aspirants who ditched Jubilee Party in Meru, citing lack of fairness in appointment of officials and the nominations.

Governorship aspirants Kilemi Mwiria and Mwenda Mbijiwe, as well as Woman rep aspirant Karambu Kailemia left Jubilee protesting the 'Kikali' outfit's dominance in the party.

During the Jubilee Party launch in Meru in January, Dr Mwiria who later joined Chap Chap aired his dissatisfaction with 'Kikali' before President Uhuru Kenyatta.