Rwanda: Bugesera FC Suspends Three Club Officials Over Indiscipline

Bugesera FC have suspended three of their club officials including assistant coach Thierry Nzunga, technical director, Aimee Kayitare and team doctor Omar Ngayaberura over what has been described as "indiscipline" by club secretary general Silas Mbonigaba.

The trio is set to miss three games according Mbonigaba including Tuesday's Peace cup against second division side AS Muhanga, Friday's league match against Kirehe FC and next week's league tie against Pepiniere FC.

Mbonigaba said that they are not doing their job well and there's conflict among them which is costing the club.

"There are misunderstandings among them and we believe they have affected our recent results where we lost points against Mukura and Musanze in the league and a 1-0 loss in the first leg of the Peace Cup so we have decided to suspend them for the next three games so they can reflect," Mbonigaba said

Bugesera head coach Gilbert 'Yaoundé' Kanyankore will continue with the job alone after replacing former coach Vincent Mashami, who stepped down following his appointment as assistant coach of the national team Amavubi, to deputize German Antoine Hey, last month.

They are currently in fifth place with 40 points, eight points behind fourth placed AS Kigali, having won ten matches and drawn ten others and lost six games.