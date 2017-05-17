Kenya: Election Dispute Tribunals Have 108 Pending Cases

With only two days remaining for the Political Parties Disputes Tribunals (PPDTs) to conclude deciding on the cases arising from the recently concluded primaries, there are 108 undecided disputes among them that of Governor Mwangi wa Iria (Murang'a), Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Wavinya Ndeti (Wiper), and Nyandarua Woman Rep Wanjiku Muhia.

The tribunal has given a jail warning to Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju if the party presents the name of Senator Chris Obure to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as its gubernatorial candidate for Kisii County. Mr Obure's nomination has been challenged by four petitioners led by Mr Alfred Nyangweso and Mary Okemwa.

Also the certificate issued to Mr wa Iria has been cancelled as well as that of Ms Muhia.

Jubilee Party has been directed to repeat nominations for Endebess within 72 hours under the watch of a returning officer from outside the area.

As the two tribunals appointed by Chief Justice David Maraga worked late into the night to conclude the 263 disputes arising from the party primaries, IEBC expressed concern that the tribunal had over shot the timelines allocated to finalise the disputes.

BY FRIDAY

One of the tribunals' chairpersons Kyalo Mbobu told the Nation that by all means all the hearings must be concluded by Friday.

"We have tried our best to dispose of the disputes as they were filed but the number kept swelling day by day. But come Friday we shall have finished determining those that are pending," Mr Mbobu, who is sitting alongside James Atemi and Hassan Abdi, said.

"As at today (Tuesday) the tribunals have heard and disposed of 155 disputes out of 263," he said.

Mr Mbobu is chairing one tribunal while Ms Milly Lwanga Odongo is presiding over the second comprising Mr Paul Ngotho and Dr Adelide Mbithi.

The two tribunals had not sat since Tuesday morning as they were in a meeting and also writing judgements.

The tribunals were expected to conclude the disputes by last Saturday but were compelled to continue this week due to their increasing number.

When PPDT presided over by Mr Mbobu resumed session it ordered Jubilee to hold repeat polls for Entebes within 72 hours. At the same time it dismissed the appeal filed by Dagoreti South MP Dennis Waweru against John KJ Kiarie.