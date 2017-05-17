17 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

African Govts Urged to Diversify Economies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: World Bank
Ghana economy (file photo).

African governments have been urged to focus on growing intra-African trade and diversifying their economies to stop reliance on commodities to reduce vulnerability to external shocks.

According to a statement from African Trade Insurance Agency (ATI), continued commodity price decline and current geopolitical uncertainties are also affecting trade on the continent. This was at the 17th annual general meeting of African Trade Insurance Agency in Nairobi, Kenya last week.

Speaking at the event, Benin President Patrice Talon and Henry Rotich, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, said increased geopolitical uncertainties are a huge challenge for improved trade and growth.

They urged ATI to play a vital role in supporting Africa's journey toward diversification, self-reliance and more sustainable growth.

In 2016, ATI facilitated financing of trade and investments in Kenya valued at close to $800 million which represents around 1.2 per cent of the country's GDP.

The agency gave Ethiopia and Zimbabwe support worth $400 million for trade and investment.

"This is a very significant contribution to our economy. It demonstrates real benefit because these financial flows could not have been realised without the support of ATI," noted Rotich in the statement. The meeting attracted leaders from the public and private sectors across Africa.

ATI, a pan African investment and credit risk insurer, also announced its 2016 results at the event indicating a 36 per cent increase in performance compared to 2015.

The agency attributed the success to stronger partnerships with African governments, "which increasingly see the value of ATI to their growth and development objectives".

Africa

Continent Calls for Funding to Restore Degraded Forests, Land

Investing in forest and landscape restoration as well as ensuring their sustainability will improve livelihoods of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.