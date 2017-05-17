Kenya: Size 8 - DJ Moh and I Are Not Splitting Up

The blogosphere has been abuzz with rumours that celebrity couple and parents of Ladasha Belle, Size 8 Reborn and DJ Moh, are splitting up.

Several gossip blogs have reported that the couple, who have been married for almost four years, are not on good terms and that they no longer live together. The rumour mills went as far as mentioning that the two no longer share a bed.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke , Size 8 cleared the air.

"I will tell you this, as we speak I am with DJ Moh. We are from a meeting. He is dropping me off at home before proceeding to work and we will be together again in the evening in the same house when he gets back. Does that tell you anything? I am so used to all this gossip about me from all these blogs. It doesn't affect me any bit because it is something that comes with the territory I am in."

Size 8 married DJ Moh in a secret wedding after dating for several months.