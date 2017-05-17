17 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Global Youth Share Social Transformation Innovations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michel Nkurunziza

At least 100 young leaders and innovators from sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and Canada are gathered at a young innovators meeting in Bugesera District to share experience, best practices and accomplishments by showcasing their social transforming innovations.

The three-day event brings together youth between the ages of 18 and 29 who have established businesses that solve a social problem in their community.

They are from 10 countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Africa, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Jordan, Lebanon, Ghana and Canada.

The lessons learnt from each other are expected continue to generate solutions to community challenges, according to Janet Longmore, founder and chief executive of Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT), the organiser of the event.

"We are celebrating the talent and social innovation skills by youth. They designed social enterprises that are in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that can produce change to transform community," she said.

Longmore said although the youth have better social innovations and enterprises, there are still challenges they face such as lack of funds.

"Banks should listen to the youth with social innovations so that they implement them easily," she said.

Longmore commended the Government for supporting youth-inclusion.

"We need great partnership to invest in youth innovations. Digital transformation need inclusion of youth and having faith in their capacity," she said.

The Minister for Youth and ICT, Jean Philbert Nsengimana, who delivered his message via video recording because he was outside the country, said the youth should create opportunities for social innovations to shape the future.

"Youth have to pave the way to engage in sustainable development agenda, contribute solutions to social challenges, share ideas and network to create any opportunity. Africa has so many opportunities that can solve problems and youth's ideas will have social impact," he said.

Nsengimana said the Government and development partners are ready to provide resources to the youth to exploit the opportunities.

Showcasing innovations

Sewalegn Magnmet, one of the young innovators from Ethiopia, designed portable solar water pumping system.

He said the pump that is used in areas not yet connected to electricity has capacity to pump water up to 22 meters high.

Magnmet seeks to link the innovation to micro-finance institutions to be scaled up and marketed.

Arian Umuringa, a Rwandan social innovator, started a social enterprise that makes solar-powered products for rural and peri-urban population in order to solve social challenge of using kerosene lamps in Rwanda.

"We make solar mobile chargers, solar powered lanterns and solar bags. I have already connected 50 households with solar lanterns. One lantern costing Rwf8,000 is charged for about four hours and lights for about eight hours. However, customers are yet to trust us," she said.

Over the past six months, DOT has supported young innovators to design, prototype, and test their social enterprise in 25 countries as development innovators and catalysts.

It works with growing network of 6,000 youth who have created opportunities for one million people in communities.

Africa

Continent Calls for Funding to Restore Degraded Forests, Land

Investing in forest and landscape restoration as well as ensuring their sustainability will improve livelihoods of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.