Photo: The Herald

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa should stop making misleading statements and behave in a manner befitting his office, the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has said.

The Tendai Biti-led party castigated vice president for "lying to the nation" through state media recently that the country has $9 billion in circulation contrary to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe statistics which show that $6,51 billion is in the market.

"If you claim to be a leader you need to be responsible, avoid addressing topics you are not knowledgeable about to avoid deliberate misleading of citizens.

"The obligation to be responsible is even bigger for a deputy president, hallucination becomes very much unacceptable," said party spokesperson Jacob Mafume on Tuesday.

He added, "The people of Zimbabwe are now fed up of the deputy president's misfiring, his lies and misconceptions around command agriculture, his attempt to violate the constitution in the appointment of the Chief Justice among other things."

Mafume said the ruling Zanu PF party must desist from using blatant lies, as has become culture, to cover up for its incompetence in governance as Zimbabweans can now read in between the lines.

"The PDP is however aware that hallucinations meant to mislead the Zimbabwean people are not new in Zanu PF. The Zanu PF manifesto is exhibit A to that effect they promised to create over two million jobs instead half a million people have lost their jobs.

He continued, "They promised to build low cost housing units, instead they demolished people's houses and rendered thousands homeless.

"Zanu PF even promised to build schools and clinics they did not build any beyond saying they found a loan to finance the scheme."