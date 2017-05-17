Tanzania: Saving Tanzanians From Themselves

column

This story was told in a daladala. In 2013, a daladala was stopped by military personnel on a busy road in Dar es Salaam. The conductor and his driver were then asked, nay, ordered, to offload their passengers and proceed to a nearby barracks.

They were then ordered to continue doing what they normally do on the road, that is the driver would drive to and fro within the barracks while the conductor shouted for passengers. This punishment continued until the vehicle ran out of fuel six hours later.

The punishment was prescribed by the soldiers because the daladala crew had refused to carry students from a nearby secondary school because they had a penchant for being unruly and refusing to pay fare, ostensibly because their fathers were military officers. Apparently, daladala crews on this route had for years been tormented by students, especially from this particular school.

We retell this story not to discredit the school, an otherwise historic institute which has produced brilliant and upright students who have gone on to become leaders in this country, but to tell how morally bankrupt we have become as a nation to allow our shameless egos to flow into our children and let them and us torment the less powerful, poor, weak and infirm.

Many stories are told of the ills Tanzania has experienced. There are students who disrespect and defy all authority because their parents encourage them to do so. It's a story of the rich who do not follow the laid-down rules anywhere, including in private hospitals; the powerful whose failed sons got undeserved scholarships and the guys who built on wetlands because their jobs and money made them untouchable. Woe unto you if, as a civil servant, you tried to do your job. Your goose was cooked. In more recent years, having the police serve personal interests has become the rule rather than the exception.

President John Magufuli has been on a self-declared road to Damascus to save us, the doubting Thomases, from ourselves.

It takes courage and determination to take on the Tanzanian way of life in which making easy money has long been the in thing. We went on to brand it ujanja (cunning). We lived it and anyone who was not on the gravy train was seen as the polar opposite of wajanja. The wajanja got away with blue murder at every corner and were to be seen driving fuel-guzzling four-wheel-drive vehicles without an iota of explanation as to what business they did and whether or not it was legit.

You needed to know someone for you to be somebody. These guys got huge loans (which were never repaid), set up businesses, controlled the prices of goods and rented their ill-gotten gains to the rest of us. Farming went out of fashion as they bought us rounds and rounds of drinks and boasted how easy it was to make a quick buck. Meanwhile, we the hoi polloi cheered on as the nation went tumbling into the abyss.

Where super profits became the be all et all, when faking examination results to get a head-start in life was not frowned up, when copying research of others to obtain degrees became the norm and when nearly everyone tried to obtain a PHD.

Those on the gravy train did not want change. They wanted the gravy train to continue and last forever. Then Dr Magufuli happened and change is here.

The United Republic of Tanzania needed saving. What Tanzania needs is moral order. Parts of the constitution which ought to can be changed in areas where there are challenges. This shouldn't cost billions of shillings. Moral order will see this country better governed as it will change many of the things we left to go wrong and constitutional failings. You don't lie at every turn just because the constitution has no room for independent presidential candidates. Do you?