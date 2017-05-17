Liberia: Govt, World Bank Sign U.S.$15 Million Health Financing Agreement

The Government of Liberia and the World Bank have signed a US$15 million Health Financing Agreement for collaborative disease surveillance and epidemic preparedness in the country.

A statement issued yesterday in Monrovia by the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning (MFDP) said the agreement will provide the needed opportunity for Liberia to 'operationalize' lessons from the recent disease outbreak in Sinoe County.

Finance and Development Planning Minister Boima Kamara extolled the World Bank Board of Directors for endorsing the US$15 million to enhance Liberia's healthcare delivery system.

Minister Kamara indicated that the Liberian government and people will remain grateful for such an intervention, most especially when the government is making all necessary strides in ensuring that the health of its people are catered to.

For her part, World Bank Liberia Country Manager Madam Larisha Leshchenko extended deepest condolences to the victims and families of the recent disease outbreak in Sinoe County and commended the Liberian government and partners for their effective responses to control the transmission.

Madam Leshchenko noted that the outbreak highlighted progress made in strengthening surveillance and control in areas where there are still a lot of work to do, such as laboratory capacity.

"We encourage the World Health Organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Agriculture Organization, and other key partners to work closely with the Ministries of Health and Agriculture, as well as the National Public Health Institute of Liberia to jointly develop, implement and monitor progress of this critical project for the country," she said.

She also called on the government, donor partners and stakeholders to "move with diligence and implement this project expeditiously, achieve the desired results and ultimately strengthen and help transform the health system of Liberia."