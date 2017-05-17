Eritrea Attends "One Belt One Road" Initiative Forum

Asmara — Eritrea has participated in "One Belt One Road" initiative forum in the People's Republic of China.

Representing Eritrea, Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, took part in the Heads of State Summit aimed at ensuring economic integration of Asia, Africa, Europe and other continents.

29 Heads of State, 1500 representatives from130 countries as well as representatives of 70 international organizations attended the summit which mainly focused on interlinking countries around the world through viable infrastructure.

Reiterating that the PRC would extend financial support and deploy construction experts, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, called on other states to make due contribution towards the success of the project. In view of the fact that Eritrea is located in one of the world's strategic maritime route in the Red Sea makes it an important partner.

Ever since the PRC leader announced "The Belt and Road" initiative in 2013, the project was expected to include 64 countries with a total population of 4.4 billion covering 1/3 of the world's global wealth. According to the already mapped out plan, the project would be divided into two strategic roads and maritime routes that link Asia, Europe and Africa.

The initiative is geographically structured along 6 corridors, and the maritime silk road including the new Eurasian Land Bridge structure from western China to western Russia, China - Mongolia -Russia Corridor, running from northern China to eastern Russia, China - central Asia - west Asia Corridor running from western China to Turkey, China - Indochina Peninsula Corridor stretching from southern China to Singapore, China - Pakistan corridor that stretches from South-Western China to Pakistan, Bangladesh - China - India - Myanmar corridor, running from Southern China to India as well as the maritime Silk Road, from the Chinese Coast over Singapore and India to the Mediterranean Sea.

"One Belt One Road" project was initiated in a bid to create viable connection and cooperation among Asian, European and African countries, particularly in economic interaction and energy supply.