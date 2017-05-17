Photo: The Observer

Aya group boss Mohammed Hamid (2L front) hosting President Museveni (with hat) at his hotel in Nakasero (file photo).

Kampala — The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has sent back two case files of Aya Group chairman, Mr Hamid Mohammed to police for further investigations.

In one file the Hilton Hotel boss is accused of sexual harassment of his former female employee and in another he is accused of assaulting the same worker.

"We had to send back to police the files for further investigations as we needed clarification on some issues. The police needs to further investigate some aspects," DPP Mike Chibita told this reporter yesterday.

The chief government prosecutor did not give details of what aspects in the two files need further investigation.

However, according to a source privy to the investigations who preferred to speak off-record, some witnesses in the two cases had not yet recorded their statements which are crucial for sanctioning of the files for prosecution in court.

The source said the files were sent back to police to have the witness statements recorded and included.

Daily Monitor understands the two cases against the Aya boss originate from Old Kampala Police Station and Kampala Central Police Station (CPS).

The sexual harassment allegations against Hamid came to the limelight about two months ago after the female employee told NTV Uganda, a sister station to this newspaper, how his boss (Mr Hamid) would summon her to his office under pretence of seeking updates on work from her but would instead close his office and sexually molest her.

The case of the female employee whose name has been withheld has since sucked in the now suspended state Minister for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki. Following the allegations Kabafunzaki went to Hilton Hotel to investigate the matter.

However, a few days later, the police arrested him at Serena Hotel for allegedly soliciting and receiving a Shs5m bribe from Hamid in order to "clear" his name over the sexual harassment claims.

The minister has since been suspended from cabinet pending prosecution in the Anti-Corruption Court.

Women rights activists have demanded that his case be expedited and he is arraigned in court.

Mr Hamid has denied sexually molesting his former female employee. Last week, reports in the media suggested Mr Hamid was willing to settle the matter with the woman out of court.