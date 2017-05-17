17 May 2017

Mali: China Dispatches 5th Peacekeeping Force to Mali

Dalian — A team of 190 officers and soldiers Tuesday departed from northeast China's Dalian for a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali.

The team is part of China's 395-strong fifth peacekeeping force to Mali, which consists of security personnel, military engineers, and medical staff.

The remaining teams will depart on May 24 to relieve the fourth peacekeeping group. Some 79 members of the fifth group had previously taken part in the third peacekeeping force sent to Mali.

The fifth group will stay in Mali for one year, covering tasks including ensuring security, repairing roads, bridges, airfield runways and campsites, as well as emergency rescue and medical treatment.

