Uganda: Former Presidential Candidate Joins Makerere Vice Chancellor Race

Initial reports had suggested that six academics, among them the current holder Prof Ddumba (right), had expressed interest.

Kampala — Four people have applied for the highly competitive job of Makerere University vice chancellor, the varsity officials announced at the closure of the application deadline last evening.

The slot was advertised on April 13 ahead of the expiry on August 31, of the tenure of Prof John Ssentamu Ddumba, the institution's current chief executive.

Under the University and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001, a vice chancellor at a public university such as Makerere shall run the day-to-day affairs of the institutions and be responsible for its administration, academic and financial matters.

As such, the job is a coveted one, and often attracts the crème de la crème in academia.

Makerere University Council on March 9 constituted a five-member committee led by Irene Ovonji Odida, which expects to name a vice chancellor by July.

"This is to inform you that the [search] committee has received four applications and at an appropriate time, you will be notified who applicants are," Ms Ovonji-Odida said at a press conference at Makerere attended last evening.

Namoah Masikye, the academic registrar, who chairs the Senate that recommends three finalists for appointment as VC; the university secretary Charles Barugahare; and, acting director for legal affairs Goddy Muhumuza attended last evening's briefing.

Although Makerere officials declined to disclose identities of the applicants, pending their formal shortlisting, highly-placed sources at the university told this newspaper that the current deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as well as Prof Edward Kirumira, the principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, had applied.

Initial reports had suggested that six academics, among them the current holder Prof Ddumba, Makerere University Business School Principal Prof Wasswa Balunywa, former VC and presidential candidate, Prof Venansius Baryamureeba and the College of Natural Sciences, Prof Joseph Mugisha, had expressed interest.

It was unclear who of the prospective candidates withdrew at the last minute.

Ms Ovonji-Odida said they could not disclose particulars of the applicants to avoid prejudice, especially if one or more of them are knocked out before shortlisting.

"We shall disclose the names of the potential candidates after reviewing their applications, conducting face-to-face interviews and shortlisting them," she said.