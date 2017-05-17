Zimbabwe: Brett Breaks Silence

Brett Amidu, the diminutive midfielder whose name has dominated headlines of late, has broken his silence and revealed he is happy at FC Platinum.

He says those who are exerting pressure on his coach Norman Mapeza to play him all the time did not care for his career. "If people love me they do not pressurise my coach to play me but they have to respect his decisions. He is the one who brought me here and he knows when and where to play me according to his game plan," said Amidu.

"When I was substituted against Hwange he had earlier told me that he would do that if we score. When I went in I managed to exert pressure and we got a goal.

"After my substitution we hugged and everybody on the bench was happy with my contribution and I still wonder where all the noise is coming from because I never complained. "I am still new into the system and I do not just fit in one time. I also have to compete for the jersey because I do not have an automatic place.

"The only place I can only fight for a place is at the training ground and not through the press. I am appealing to people to stay away from my issue because they will end up creating unnecessary friction between me and my coach and at times I am questioning if they love me and if their concern is genuine.

"I believe my coach (Norman Mapeza) is the best thing ever to happen in my career and I am enjoying my stay at FC Platinum and in Zvishavane.

"I am enjoying working under him and he has played football at the highest level."

He said a lot of people had blown his case out of proportion. "People mustn't blow things out of proportion. I am a man and if there is anything to fight for I can do it on the pitch," he said.

"I just turned 21 last Sunday and the perfect gift for FC Platinum fans should be a goal or a good performance tomorrow (today) when we clash with Chicken Inn.

"I also want to thank the Dynamos family for being supportive and all the love they showed me. I still love them, too, but my bread is being buttered at FC Platinum and I have to perform.

"I am sorry that I left them when they needed me but in life you have to move for greener pastures and also try new things. I am looking forward to playing abroad one day but I have to take one step at a time."

The FC Platinum management have backed Amidu "Brett, like any other FC Platinum player, remains our player for the duration of his contract and the executive, together with our coach, we are behind the player.

"He is talented and he is going to make headlines here with good performances on the field. "We never received a letter from his agent (George Deda) and that is the honest truth. We were surprised by all this issues coming out in the newspapers," said an FC Platinum official.

Deda also revealed that he never wrote a letter to FC Platinum.

"I never wrote a letter to FC Platinum. I am a manager for seven players at the club and I have good relations with the club," said Deda.

"Everything that happened or is said to have happened is now water under the bridge and I am looking forward to seeing the players I represent doing all their best for FC Platinum."