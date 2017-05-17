Zimbabwe: Makepekepe Captain Fined U.S.$800

Photo: The Herald

Caps United captain Moses Muchenje.

CAPS United captain Moses Muchenje was fined $800 last week for driving without a valid driver's licence before being involved in an accident and fleeing from the scene.

Muchenje (25) pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Ruramai Chitumbura.

He faced six counts, including driving without a licence, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident, negligent driving and driving an uninsured vehicle.

On the first count, Muchenje was fined $200 or two months in prison. Three months of the sentence were wholly suspended for five years.

On the second and third counts, Muchenje was fined $100 or 30 days in prison on each count and on counts four and five he was fined $50 or 20 days in prison on each count.

On count six, Muchenje was fined $300 or three months in prison and an additional three months was wholly set aside. He was ordered to pay $100 forthwith and the remainder before June 8.

Muchenje has since managed to pay $200. Prosecutor Mrs Farirai Nyamutowa-Undenge told the court that on April 9 this year, Muchenje was driving a Honda Fit (registration number ADU 5085) at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Prince Edward Street at around midnight.

At the intersection, Muchenje disregarded a red robot and collided with Douglas Gahadzikwa, who was driving a Toyota Dyna along Prince Edward Street due south.

Gahadzikwa's vehicle was damaged, while Muchenje's vehicle had a shattered windscreen and a dent on the right side.

Muchenje fled from the scene and did not report the accident. His vehicle was later inspected and was found to have no insurance or a current vehicle licence disc.

Mrs Nyamutowa-Undenge said Muchenje was negligent, failed to obey traffic lights, was travelling at an excessive speed, failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to stop when a collision seemed imminent.

Meanwhile, A House of All Nations pastor was recently arrested by police in Harare on allegations of making a false report that his vehicle had been stolen, after he knocked down a soldier and fled from the scene.

Investigations by the police revealed that the pastor, Justice Mhishi (30), was driving a black Chrysler 300C without a driver's licence when he knocked down and seriously injured the soldier, Lloyd Chiuswa (27), on May 1.

He then drove off and abandoned the vehicle in Belvedere before going to Harare Central Police Station where he made a false report that he had been robbed of his vehicle.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that Mhishi had hit Chiuswa near Baines Avenue while trying to overtake another vehicle. Chiuswa was trying to cross the road when he was knocked and his head hit the windcreen of Mhishi's vehicle.

Chiuswa fell upon impact, but Mhishi sped off. Mhishi drove to an area in Belvedere where he abandoned the vehicle and made the false report to the police, in a bid to cover up the offence.

His vehicle has since been impounded by the police as investigations into the case continue.

He is expected to appear in court soon.