Zimbabwe: Schools Environmental Debate Competition

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has embraced the schools debate competition as one of the strategies of spreading the environmental gospel to the school going age, under the "Catch Them Young Programme".

The competition has greatly stimulated interest and motivation amongst both school children and teachers.

The debates offer an opportunity for the youngsters to make contributions that influence environmental sustainability on which the future of our country lies.

What is the 2017 debate topic?

The 2017 debate topic reads, "Environmental rights are being given less recognition in development programmes than other rights in Zimbabwe".

Who participates?

Every secondary and high school is free to participate in this competition which starts at district level and winners proceed through provincial to national level.

How can schools enter the competition?

Any school willing to enter the debate competition should approach the nearest EMA office at district and provincial level and register to participate. For more information, schools can contact us on the following platforms;

Who were the 2016 Winners?

The 2016 winners were Mutare Boys and Regina Mundi High Schools for affirmative and non- affirmative sides; respectively.

The theme for 2016 was "Environmental prosecution and not environmental education, is the best way to deal with poor waste management practices in Zimbabwe". For 2017, the theme is on environmental rights.

Why is the debate important?

The competition is a forum for school children to exchange ideas on various environmental issues, with the purpose of instilling environmental stewardship in the young generation.

As they become adults, they will be environmentally cautious in all their actions. The result will be a clean, safe and healthy environment for all.

