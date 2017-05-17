Namibia: Safe Motherhood Campaign On

ONGWEDIVA Medipark has joined hands with the Office of the First Lady to undertake an annual initiative called the Safe Motherhood Campaign.

The project will be launched tomorrow at the Outapi Regional Council hall.

Ongwediva Medipark managing director Tshali Iithete said the campaign will focus on the health of expectant mothers and their unborn babies.

"In order to improve pregnancy outcomes, Namibia continues to experience a large number of newborns with low birth weights, which contributes to high infant mortality rates. This campaign was first launched in 2016 at the Ongwediva Medipark by First Lady Monica Geingos," Iithete explained.

He said the aim of the campaign is to sensitise expectant mothers and their spouses on health issues during pregnancy, as well as to provide screening for common pregnancy-related health issues.

Dr Fatma Suleiman, a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist, added that during the inaugural campaign in 2016, more than 250 women received free antenatal screening. Anaemia - low blood haemoglobin levels - was detected in most of the mothers who were screened.

"This phenomenon of low haemoglobin can be attributed to poor nutrition during pregnancy, and can subsequently result in multiple problems during pregnancy as well as causing babies to be born with low birth weight.

"The mothers with significant health problems detected during screening, such as infections or anaemia, were provided with initial treatment, and if necessary referred for further follow-ups," Suleiman stated.

This year's event will be graced by Geingos as the main speaker. There will also be various speakers to focus on contraception, nutrition, danger signs during pregnancy, and other pregnancy-related topics.

The aim is to reach as many mothers and their spouses as possible with the message on the importance of safe motherhood.