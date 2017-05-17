16 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Critical Stakeholders in Makarfi-Led PDP Will Defect If Sheriff Wins Supreme Court Appeal - Fayose

By Doyin Adebusuyi

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said "critical stakeholders" loyal to Senator Ahmed Makarfi's faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will defect to another party, if Senator Ali-Modu Sheriff wins the appeal at the Supreme Court.

The governor stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday while responding to questions from journalists.

Fayose said he has no intention to leave the PDP, adding that should he wants to, no law prohibited him from defecting if the party can't be a veritable platform for him to advance his political frontiers in 2018.

He said: "I am still a member of the PDP and still the Chairman of the PDP governor's forum, there are no two sides to it. But the strategy for 2018 poll is strictly my own business. No law says I should not run on the platform of another party if the PDP is no longer a right direction depending on circumstances.

"If they are bent on destroying the PDP, let them go ahead but I will never have anything to do with Senator Sheriff. The party is like a vehicle and the vehicle can't be more important than the driver."

He added: "They robbed our party in Edo State and same in Ondo State. Nobody can steal our votes here in Ekiti, because I am on ground and I will tell them I am the master of the game".

