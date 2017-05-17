Nigeria: Gaidam Wants NAFDAC to Curb Use of Chemicals in Preserving Harvests

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe on Tuesday urged the National Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to curb the use of dangerous chemicals as preservatives for harvests.

Gaidam made the call in Damaturu when Ms Yetunde Oni, Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, paid him a working visit.

The governor said the usage of dangerous chemicals to preserve crops constitutes threat to health hazards of the people of the state.

He expressed the readiness of his administration to partner with NAFDAC to check the proliferation of sub-standard and adulterated drugs in the state.

The acting director-general had earlier said NAFDAC would establish offices in the other two senatorial districts to regulate the sale and usage of chemicals and food across the state.

Oni said NAFDAC was organising a sensitisation campaign to enlighten the populace to contribute to the fight against fake and sub-standard drugs in the state.

"We are launching the sensitisation programme to give the people a sense of belonging and ownership of the fight against fake and sub-standard food and drugs in the state," she said.

NAN