17 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Libya: 1,268 Nigerians Voluntarily Returned From Libya in 5 Months - Nema

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, said 1,268 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya from December 15, 2016 to May 16, 2017.

Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, NEMA, made the disclosure while receiving a fresh batch of 258 Nigerians who arrived on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the returnees arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a chartered Libya Airlines Airbus A330-200 with registration number 5A-LAU at about 8:30 p.m.

They were received at the Hajj Camp area of the airport by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Protection of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of NEMA, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

Mr. Maihaja, who was represented by Onimode Bandele, the Deputy Director, Search and Rescue, said the fresh returnees came along with 20 children and infants.

He said the returnees were brought back by the International Organisation for Migration, IOM, and the Nigerian Embassy in Libya.

According to him, another batch of Nigerians is expected back on May 25, and the exercise will continue as long as those stranded in Libya are willing to return home.

"Since December 2016, we have been able to bring back 1,268 Nigerians and the exercise will continue in collaboration with the IOM

"The Federal Government is collaborating with the various state governments to rehabilitate and reintegrate the returnees," he said.

Also speaking, Julia Burpee, Public Information Officer, IOM, said the organisation had facilitated the return of over 7,000 Nigerians from various countries in the past 16 years.

She said the organisation would assist the returnees to get back on their feet and would provide assistance to others willing to leave the North African country.

(NAN)

Libya

Presidents Who Came to Power At 40 and Below

Emmanuel Macron was elected President of France last Sunday in an internationally popular presidential election. It is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.