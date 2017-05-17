Ethiopia: Addis Joins Worldwide Healthy Cities Project

City Mayor Deriba Kuma yesterday announced that Addis Ababa joined WHO Healthy Cities project to intensify efforts towards reducing non communicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries by 2018.

Addis Ababa, as partaker in the partnership for Healthy Cities is committed to take proven steps to reduce risk factors for non communicable diseases and injuries and improve environments people live, work and play, according to a press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald from City's Transport Programmes Management Office.

"In Ethiopia, 51 percent of deaths every year attributable to non communicable diseases and injuries," said the Mayor. He further expresses his pleasure in joining the former Network City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to engage in this global effort promoting change in the community towards ensuring healthier and longer lives for citizens.

Exposure to NCDs is high in low and middle-income countries with 67 percent of global deaths, where making the matter worse, only one percent of health funding addresses them.

With the majority of the world's population now living in urban settings, cities are uniquely positioned to transform the fight against diseases and injuries by implementing policies to significantly reduce exposure to risk factors.

Bloomberg said: " The partnership for Healthy Cities brings immediate support to cities whose mayors are committed to healthier lives for their citizens and to leading the charge globally to reduce NCDs and injuries."

He further noted that small changes at community levels can save many lives caused by injuries and NCDs currently claiming eight out of ten deaths globally.

It is noted that Addis Ababa will work with Bloomberg Philanthropies and implementing partners for the coming 18 months to improve road safety, receiving technical assistance as needed. The initiative will hand cities five million USD to focus on healthy lifestyles, according to the Guardian.

Bloomberg Philanthropies alongside implementing partners is launching a prestigious global network of municipal governments around the world in a bid to impact policies in NCDs and injuries.