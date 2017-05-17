Nigeria: UNIDO Sensitises Oyo, Osun States On Food Safety

The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) through its European Union Funded Nigeria Quality Infrastructure Project (NQIP) has carried out food safety awareness campaigns in Oyo and Osun states.

This was announced in a statement from the NQIP project signed by the National Expert on Food Safety John Tehinse, National Expert on Publicity, Moji Makanjuola and Project Assistant, Mrs Goodnews Falaye. The statement said to promote food safety following the first Nigeria Food Safety and Investment Forum, the organization decided to train stakeholders such as farmers and market women, government officials in ministries of environment, health, agriculture and science and technology.

During the visit to the two states, the organization visited the governors and representatives of relevant ministries, departments and agencies on the objectives and significance of the project especially at it relates to the food safety component.

"The mission is also to conduct inter-ministeral consultative meetings with state policy makers of relevant MDAs on the objectives, significance and implementation strategies of the Federal Government on the new National Food Safety Policy (FSP) and solicit the respective government's buy-in and cooperation," the statement said.

The organization also carried out sensitization workshop for delegates on food and non-food handlers such as farmers, processors, food service providers, distributors, retailers and journalists in the two states.

One hundred and seventeen people participated in the food safety awareness training workshop at Oyo while 198 participated in Osun State.

The statement said both state governments promised to adopt the Federal Government FSP document and immediately establish all necessary committees to implement the document as well as to review legislative and institutional frameworks to ensure safer foods in the respective states.

Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola,who was represented by the deputy governor of the state, Mrs Grace Titilayo Laoye-Tomori, commended the initiative saying it would help prevent food borne diseases.

"Part of what UNIDO is doing under this project is to ensure we create awareness among people and partners particularly policy makers on the significance of food safety in our processes," said Moji Makanjuola in the statement.