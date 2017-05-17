Angola and United States Strengthen Relations

Luanda — The Angolan Defense Minister, João Lourenço, is signing this Wednesday a "Memorandum of Understanding" in Washington with the US authorities in the field of defense between the two countries.

This is the highest point of the three-day visit that the Angolan Defense Minister started in the US federal capital on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, João Lourenço, at his arrival in Washington, considered the visit to be historic and very important, as he thinks that Memo will reinforce the relations between the two countries, in general, and particularly in the defense domain.

João Lourenço, who is accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and senior officials of his Cabinet, will leave Washington on Thursday for Havana, Cuba, where he will deliver a message from President José Eduardo Dos Santos to his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro.