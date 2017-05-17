17 May 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and United States Strengthen Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan Defense Minister, João Lourenço, is signing this Wednesday a "Memorandum of Understanding" in Washington with the US authorities in the field of defense between the two countries.

This is the highest point of the three-day visit that the Angolan Defense Minister started in the US federal capital on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, João Lourenço, at his arrival in Washington, considered the visit to be historic and very important, as he thinks that Memo will reinforce the relations between the two countries, in general, and particularly in the defense domain.

João Lourenço, who is accompanied by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and senior officials of his Cabinet, will leave Washington on Thursday for Havana, Cuba, where he will deliver a message from President José Eduardo Dos Santos to his Cuban counterpart, Raul Castro.

Angola

Zaire - Nzeto/Soyo Motorway to Be Completed in August

The pavement of the two lanes, from the four paved roads on the Nzeto / Soyo highway in the northern Zaire province will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.