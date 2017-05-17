South Africa: IFP Blames ANC Interference in Nquthu for Lack of Water in Msinga

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party in KwaZulu-Natal has placed the blame for the shortage of water in the Msinga Municipality squarely at the doorstep of the ANC for its interference in dissolving the Nquthu Municipal Council.

"People in the Msinga Local Municipality are dependent on water supply from the uMzinyathi District Municipality. This District Municipality has not been inaugurated because of the interference of the ANC at the Nquthu Local Municipality. Today people in Msinga have engaged in a violent protest that has seen the Mayor locked out of the office and municipal staff not being allowed to conduct their duties. We have received reports from the area that one person has been shot dead and some people have been injured and taken to hospital.

The ANC must take full responsibility for this loss of life and for the violence that is taking place. The situation is very tense and we are deeply concerned that it could become even worse. We identify with the plight of the people and call on leadership in the area to restore calm and address the matter in a responsible manner," said IFP National Chairman, Mr Blessed Gwala MPL.

"The ANC must take full responsibility for what is happening at Msinga today. We have learnt that there are only two water tankers deployed in the municipality and that they supply water according to party lines. The ANC's greed for power has led to the appointment of an administrator at the uMzinyathi District and we would like to know what the administrator is doing to ensure that people do receive services.

For close to nine months now the uMzinyathi District and the Nquthu Local Municipality have been without properly elected municipal councils. This is unacceptable since people participated in the 2016 local government election and they now deserve municipal services. Political power struggles should not deprive people of municipal services. The administrator needs to intervene as a matter of urgency and ensure that the supply of water is restored at Msinga", concluded Mr Gwala.