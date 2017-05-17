Dar es Salaam — Former President Jakaya Kikwete has been named in the executive body of the World Refugee Council (WRC), an independent group of global leaders and innovators aimed at advancing new solutions to the global refugee crisis.

A press statement named Mr Kikwete as co-chair of the executive body which will be chaired by former Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lloyd Axworthy.

Hina Jilani from Pakistan and Rita Süssmuth from Germany will serve alongside Mr Kikwete as co-chairs while Paul Heinbecker will move in as deputy and Fen Hampson will serve the body as director.

The press statement said among other things, the Council will offer advice on broad-reaching reform and innovation to reinvigorate the global refugee system.

"The Council will develop a transformative agenda to help ensure that international cooperation for refugees is predictable, equitable and just," reads part of the statement.

The council will also be served by 17 councillors.

"With the crisis in Syria entering its sixth year, and new crises emerging in Africa and around the world, the current refugee protection system is struggling to meet the needs of states and refugees alike," said Axworthy. "Now more than ever there is an urgent need for bold and innovative thinking on how we can improve international cooperation and ensure more predictable outcomes for refugees and states alike."