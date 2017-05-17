17 May 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Chimps Fast Diminishing, Expert Says

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — Chimpanzees may soon join elephants and rhinos as the most threatened wildlife species in Tanzania due to their fast falling populations, wildlife experts have said.

The current population of the primates in the country vary, but it is estimated to be between 1,500 and 2,200 from tens of thousands a few decades ago.

"The animals face extinction in many parts of Africa. A hundred years ago, there were probably two million, but now only 150,000 to 200,000," said Dr Anthony Collins, a baboon researcher at Gombe Stream National Park.

He said recently during an exhibition of the primates considered to be closest to humans than others, that mitigation efforts must be made to protect the now threatened animals. He added that the animals were endangered mainly due to the destruction of their natural habitats, illegal hunting and captivity for export, where they were used for medical research.

"Habitats necessary for their survival are disappearing at an alarming rate as more forests are cut down for farming and other activities," he said during the exhibition held at the Natural History Museum in Arusha. "In the 1960s, chimps were stretched all along the east side of Lake Tanganyika, but this is not the case now due to the destruction of their habitats and increased human activities," he noted.

The apes are found in isolated locations in Katavi, Kigoma and Rukwa regions. One third of them have found sanctuaries in national parks and the rest in less protected areas, which extend to Tabora Region.

Tanzania

Top Judges Linked to Drugs, Escrow Cash Scandals Quit

President John Magufuli yesterday accepted the resignations of two High Court judges, one deeply entangled in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.